Letter: Elect Hobbs and we will become Calizona

Katie Hobbs is a far left progressive Democrat no different from Governor Gavin Newsome of California. People have been fleeing from California to Arizona and other states in order to escape the high cost of living there, outrageous housing prices, high state income and property taxes, and sales taxes, homelessness, and crime. In 2020, over 650,000 residents left the state. So here comes Democrat Katie Hobbs, a clone of Newsome, who I believe will turn our state into Calizona, adopting the leftist policies of California. Becoming a sanctuary state welcoming people who entered the country illegally, more "restorative justice" policies, no cash bail, higher taxes to fund expanded welfare programs, more homelessness, more crime, punitive actions against law abiding gun owners, more CRT, gender neutrality and transgenderism taught to young students in public schools. More spending on schools without any measurements of results in students' reading, writing and arithmetic. There will be no limits on abortion. If you want Arizona to become like California, then vote for Katie Hobbs.

Tricia Thompson

Marana

