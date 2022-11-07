 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Elect Kennedy and Kuby

I need to share my enthusiasm for a terrific candidate I’m supporting: Lauren Kuby. An ASU sustainability scientist and former vice mayor of Tempe, Lauren’s running alongside incumbent Sandra Kennedy for the Arizona Corporation Commission, a statewide office. There are two seats open and we must get BOTH Kuby and Kennedy elected.

While the “Corp Comm” often gets ignored, it’s one of the most impactful races we can vote in to immediately address a sustainable future for AZ.

Kuby and Kennedy are consumer advocates, and consumer watchdogs.

Meanwhile, their main Republican opponent is an election denier and a former utility lobbyist. In fact, The League of Conservation Voters named him one of THE DIRTY DOZEN – one of the 12 worst candidates on the environment in the US!

The choice is stark. Vote for Both Kuby and Kennedy!

Roger Rutschman Goodyear Az.

Roger Rutschman

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

