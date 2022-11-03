Letter: Elect regulators who actually regulate utility companies!!

With Election Day fast approaching, if you haven't voted yet, please vote for Corporation Commission candidates who want to do two important things: protect consumers by keeping utility costs low and protect our Arizona climate. The Republican candidates may whine about improving the "regulatory climate" but they make no mention of actually regulating the utilities or protecting the Earth's climate. Since solar and wind are now the cheapest sources of electricity, who wouldn't want more of these in Arizona?? Apparently not the big utility companies who want to do things their way or Republican ACC candidates Thompson and Myers. whose idea of regulation is to let the utilities do whatever they want! Candidates Kennedy and Kuby actually want to regulate the utilities to protect us and the climate with more solar and wind. That's want we need, not whining and forgetting to regulate. Please vote for regulators who will do what's best for us, not the utilities' profits! Vote for Kennedy and Kuby.