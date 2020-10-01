Letter: Elect Rex Scott to Pima County Board of Supervisors

I am writing on behalf of Rex Scott, candidate for Pima County Board of Supervisors for district one. I have known Rex for almost 20 years. He was my principal when I was a teacher at Howenstine High Magnet School. What made him an excellent principal are the qualities that will make him an excellent member of the Board of Supervisors. Rex is a people person. He listens. He knows policy. He is a consensus builder. He is not afraid of difficult conversations with people but his humanity is always at the forefront. In this time of horribly divisive politics, he will work with everyone. He is kind. He is smart.
Our County needs a Board of Supervisors that will work together for the common good. Rex will be an excellent member of the Board. I urge my fellow voters to elect Rex Scott for Pima County Board of Supervisors.
Brenda Kazen
Midtown
