Letter: elected vs. rewarded

Pima County now has two highly placed department heads one of whom was elected to office by the voting public and the other who was voted out of that office by the same public and later appointed to a newly formed department and advised by county administrator Huckleberry to avoid speaking to the other department head. While not a fan of Sheriff Nanos I can only imagine future county management meetings where Mr. Napier has to address any questions or responses to the sheriff through a third party to avoid confrontation. It appears that Mr. Napier was rewarded with a position after losing the election and I find it hard to believe there is no one else in the city, county or state who could do the fabricated job without resorting to what appear to be child day care policies..
arthur mournian
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.