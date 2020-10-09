Letter: Election 2020 Citizen Recommendations

The time for election decisions is at hand. This request is for independent minded, non-partisan thinkers to pick the correct candidates for office of US Senator, County Sheriff and County Supervisor. After my research, interviews and debate viewing, here are three great candidates. Kelly for US Senator, Napier for Sheriff and Scott for County Supervisor.
They are three people we need as leaders, all are non-partisan, centrist, with the goal of public service as their guide.
Voting for the correct person for each job can be difficult, voting for these three outstanding candidates is an easy choice. Please join me in this election, vote smart!
Please read the Daily Star Opinion Page on Oct 7 for their choices too.
Kenn Block
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
