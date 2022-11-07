 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Election Advertising

As we approach the end of the election, if one change could be made, there is one proposal that most people can get behind. We need more positive and less negative in our lives, there are reasons to smile until the political commercials start. The laws need to be changed to eliminate negative political advertising, essentially, if you can't say something nice then don't say anything. Tell the world what is right about the candidate the commercials support and don't waste the viewers time making up lies and distortions about the opposition. Voters want to know what each candidate will support if they are elected, there is no way to prove the negative comments about the opposition. Voters, today, can stop and consider if you want to support someone that can only bad mouth others without giving any reason to believe in the candidates

Loran Hancock

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

