Letter: Election certification

9 December 2020
Mr. Christy,
I received your acknowledgement of my letter dated 23 November 2020. While you did thank me for communicating my opinion, you failed to answer any of the three questions I asked regarding your refusal to certify Pima County votes in the 2020 election. Your non-responsive response only proved that the US postal service is functioning.
Let me ask you again, will you provide evidence of "irregularities and fraud" to the Pima County attorney general?
What actions have you initiated to mend and secure the Pima County election process?
Did my vote count?
As a constituent who wishes to stay informed, I hope you will give me the courtesy of a real response.
David Friel
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!