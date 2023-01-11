 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Election challenges

As an Independent who has never missed an election, I vote early and by mail so I have time to educate myself on the candidates and what they will do for their constituents. I make sure I read the instructions provided and I mark my ballot accordingly. I sign and date my envelope as directed in the instructions and I follow up by using the link to the website that shows when my vote was received and what group it will be in when they count the votes.

Ignorance, defined as lack of knowledge, is not a valid reason to disregard the will of the voters who educated themselves. If a person, voting by mail or in person, does not follow the instructions given, and instead chooses to listen to those who would spread doubt in our system, then that is on them.

Donna Pierce

Northeast side

