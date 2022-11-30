Letter: Election Chaos in Maricopa County

I find it ironic that the problems with tabulating the vote in Maricopa County is not because of mail-in balloting or ballots left at drop boxes, but mail-in ballots dropped of on election day and voters that voted in person on Nov 8.

I live in Pinal County. For the last three elections I received and filled out my mail-in ballot and deposited it at the drop box at the courthouse in Oracle a week or more before the election. A few days later I went to the County website and confirmed that my ballot had been received and accepted. I'm confident my ballots were properly counted. Of course it's possible a conspiracy prevented that, but I'm no doubt more confident than those that chose to submit their ballot on election day in Maricopa County.