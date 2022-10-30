 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Election Coverage

  • Comments

I appreciate the election coverage that the Star has been providing: the general information, the Tucson Opinion pieces, the candidate interviews and articles, the comments in the Letters to the Editor section, and the opinion pieces from your regular columnists. It’s been a help in clarifying candidates’ policies, positions, and experience, especially for local positions, as well as the issues with the various propositions. Thank you.

Barbara Hall

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News