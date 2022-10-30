Letter: Election Coverage

I appreciate the election coverage that the Star has been providing: the general information, the Tucson Opinion pieces, the candidate interviews and articles, the comments in the Letters to the Editor section, and the opinion pieces from your regular columnists. It’s been a help in clarifying candidates’ policies, positions, and experience, especially for local positions, as well as the issues with the various propositions. Thank you.
Barbara Hall
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.