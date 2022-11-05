Letter: Election Deniers Don't Deserve to be Elected

Those declared candidates who believe that the

2020 election was not valid don’t deserve your

Vote! Donald Trump continues to spout his BIG LIE.

Candidates who have bought into this in terms of

the 2020 Election, and still won’t accept the

result of the upcoming election if they lose,

don’t deserve YOUR VOTE!

So please don’t vote for Kari Lake or Mark Fincham. Their

actions are anti-democratic. They will deny

your vote - if you don’t vote for them - so give them

what they deserve – defeat.

Chuck Shea

Southwest side

