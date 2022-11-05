Letter: Election Deniers Don't Deserve to be Elected

Those declared candidates who believe that the
2020 election was not valid don’t deserve your
Vote! Donald Trump continues to spout his BIG LIE.
Candidates who have bought into this in terms of
the 2020 Election, and still won’t accept the
result of the upcoming election if they lose,
don’t deserve YOUR VOTE!
So please don’t vote for Kari Lake or Mark Fincham. Their
actions are anti-democratic. They will deny
your vote - if you don’t vote for them - so give them
what they deserve – defeat.
Chuck Shea
Southwest side
