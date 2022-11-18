Letter: Election Deniers Get Denied

Without celebrating before crossing the goal line, it looks like election deniers Finchem, Masters, and Lake were all denied office by the voters (I expect Lake to deny the 2022 election). All were endorsed by Trump.

There is a message there: independent voters are fed up with Trump and his traveling circus. The Republicans, if they nominate Trump in 2024, are looking at a sound beating, up and down the ticket. Political pundits talk about "coat tails", that is, a strong Presidential candidate can help office seekers down the ticket. Trump seems to have "reverse coat tails." Bring him on.