Letter: Election deniers

I keep waiting for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to question the results of the last election. Of course, they support Trump, a chronic liar completely devoid of integrity; a coward who has never been man enough to hold himself accountable for his own actions, and who spent four years in the White House denigrating the memories of those who gave all believing they were fighting for our democracy, by doing everything he could to destroy it. I'm so old I can actually remember a quality Republican Party. I can remember when they had an actual platform and tried to come up with quality people to run for office. I have to wonder if today's Republicans believe they will be better off if they destroy our democracy. Are they really that stupid?

Dave Rollins

Patagonia

