Letter: Election Fraud a Fraud

Wow. Just – wow. It appears that Arizona has let three “election deniers” go through to the November General Election. Blake Masters, Mark Finchem, and Kari Lake all repeat the same nonsense the former president continues to spout: The “Big Lie” – that there was ‘‘widespread election fraud," and Trump really won in 2020. But there is absolutely NO PROOF to back their allegations, and court case after court case has been thrown out for lack of evidence. So, either Masters, Finchem, and Lake are incredibly ignorant of the facts, or willfully lying about them.

Stupidity or mendacity. Either way, none of them are fit to hold office.

Karen Micallef

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

