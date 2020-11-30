 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Election Fraud
View Comments

Letter: Election Fraud

So, we have been told by independent election officials that there was no widespread fraud in this election. In fact, we have also been told that this was the most secure election in American history, again, by independent experts in the White House. That means that both states with and without Voter ID laws were without widespread fraud. The only conclusion I can draw is that Voter ID laws, by deduction, are only in place to suppress the vote wherever possible. It is surely just a coincidence that these laws are only in place in Republican-controlled states. It would be helpful to know how many people in each state were turned away from the polls because of lack of Voter ID and what there make up was ( old?, of color?, etc.) vs. how many were detained for possible fraud.

George Kramer

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News