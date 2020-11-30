Letter: Election Fraud

So, we have been told by independent election officials that there was no widespread fraud in this election. In fact, we have also been told that this was the most secure election in American history, again, by independent experts in the White House. That means that both states with and without Voter ID laws were without widespread fraud. The only conclusion I can draw is that Voter ID laws, by deduction, are only in place to suppress the vote wherever possible. It is surely just a coincidence that these laws are only in place in Republican-controlled states. It would be helpful to know how many people in each state were turned away from the polls because of lack of Voter ID and what there make up was ( old?, of color?, etc.) vs. how many were detained for possible fraud.
George Kramer
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
