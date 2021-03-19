Letter: Election integrity is key

There is no greater voter suppression than voter fraud. Without vote integrity, it doesn't matter how many people get to vote. Their votes will be lost in the fraud. Those who say there is no fraud are either intentionally ignoring it or are benefiting from it. After every election there are numerous court cases specifically about fraud. Unfortunately those cases are often pleaded down to lesser charges, often by people who could benefit from a little voter fraud. If you really care about your vote, you have a duty to find out how to vote properly. And, if you really care about your vote, you have a duty to make your elections as secure as humanly possible. By all means, contact your legislator, but demand they make our elections secure.
William Werries
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.