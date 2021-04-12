 Skip to main content
Letter: Election integrity
Almost every word written about the Arizona election integrity bills, or the Georgia law, by the mainstream media or democratic party sources (but I repeat myself) is false. The common-sense regulations in these bills will do nothing to suppress votes, nor is that their purpose. Time and again requiring ID to vote has been proven not to suppress turnout. This measure is also highly popular among voters of all ideologies. Cleaning up the voter rolls likewise has not proven to keep eligible voters from voting. The only votes Republicans want to suppress are those of people ineligible to vote. All Americans should support these common-sense measures to insure confidence in the results of our elections.

Helen Moulton

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

