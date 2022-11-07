 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Election lies

  • Comments

When Blake Masters debated with Mark Kelly in the race for the Senate seat, he fell back to the typical Republican playbook of rhetorical politics: paint the current economic situation and that at the border in bleakest colors (all wrong), sound off in shrill tones, accuse the opponent of malfeasance while in DC, and use contradictory language as to the abortion issue. Worse, like all the other Republicans, he relied on the Trump mantra that the 2020 election was stolen. Has anyone ever realized that we all got only one ballot, and that no Republican has ever questioned the validity of the election results when it concerned themselves? They want to have the cake and eat it too. Sure, inflation is currently very high, worldwide, this is not US-made. But unemployment is extremely low, the economy is booming, so the Republicans resort to extremist positions in their rhetoric and have nothing to offer in concrete terms, except Trump, the hypnotist of the masses, and 19th-century anti-abortion arguments

People are also reading…

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News