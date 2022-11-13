Letter: Election Misinformation

It is ironic that an Associated Press article in Friday's paper about misinformation contained some misinformation! The writer stated that "In...Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona, election officials cannot begin counting mail ballots until Election Day." That's not true. Ballots mailed in early in Arizona are signature verified and counted early. The results are ready to be released quickly. The delay happens when early ballots aren't dropped off until election day. The verification process takes a while. Educating our voters about how elections work in Arizona is very important. I hope more attention will be paid to that for the next election.