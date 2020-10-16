Letter: Election of Pima County Sheriff

Re: the Oct. 3 letter "LaWall betrays her real values with sheriff pick."
In her letter the Chair of the Pima County Democratic Party, Allison Jones, says that our County Attorney, Barbara LaWall should not have endorsed Sheriff Napier, because Napier is a Republican. Jones says that LaWall betrayed the Party. Really? I am a traitor if I don’t vote the straight party line? This mentality is what is wrong with the politics in our country. Moreover, the job of Sheriff is not a partisan one.
Jones is also wrong when she says that Napier has embraced Trump’s policies on immigration, the border wall, and civil unrest. Napier is on record with “no way” to Trump. Napier has refused to use deputies for immigration enforcement, and he called Trump’s wall “a medieval solution to a modern problem.”
LaWall has worked closely with both Nanos and Napier. She is an informed source.Do your own research but do not reject her opinion just because she does not follow party lines. Thank you, Barbara, for sharing your opinion.
Martha Gilliland
Northeast side
