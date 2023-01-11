Letter: Election Panel

What a refreshing idea, a bipartisan panel to review the current election system and suggest proactive, positive changes. Governor Katie Hobbs’ belief that such work requires “collaboration among state and local election security experts and voting rights advocates” reflects a thoughtful approach to the subject. Including diverse, bipartisan participation should promote debate, resulting in logical, achievable outcomes rather than more extreme suggestions like outlawing electronic tabulation of results. Of most importance, Hobbs’ emphasis on protection of election officials is essential and should return election protocols to logical, factually supported systems.