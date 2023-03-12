I just read Tim Stellar's column about how Representative Wadsack is trying to change how Tucson votes for their local council members. She believes that the present system's is gerrymandered to help Democrats stay in power. I can't help thinking that Representative Wadsack was elected because of a gerrymandered district (17) to keep Republicans in place. Why doesn't she also try and correct the way our state wide districts have been gerrymandered. If she is so upset with Tucson why not try and fix the rest of the State? Since she benefited from this system I doubt she is too concerned and might even try to expand the gerrymandered districts too benefit her party.