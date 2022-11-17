 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Election results

For all you liberals out there (and I know there's many because I do read the editorials) why can Florida, with a greater population than Arizona, have election results in less than 24 hours and Arizona takes days and days. Either our Secretary of State is incompetent or devious. If she's incompetent I can't see why you would want her as Governor of our state. If she's devious I can see exactly why you want her as Governor.

Scott Langpap

Sierra Vista

