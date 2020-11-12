 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: election results
View Comments

Letter: election results

For 4 years, I have seen a barrage of letters proclaiming "Resist!", that Trump is evil, and that all of his supporters are evil. The Star has supported this ever increasing crescendo of outrage. Now that the election is over, like a light switch, the message is that we need to "come together and heal". Well, you ruined that. Instead of a discussion of political differences, you made it highly personal with ever escalating insults. And now, stories are published about "enemies lists" being made by highly placed political figures to punish anyone who dared support Trump. You have basically declared your contempt for half of the population. If you want cooperation, you have an odd and offensive way of showing it. Don't hold your breath waiting.

William Werries

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "Sharpie gate"

The article "ELECTION UPDATE: Joe Biden's lead in Arizona tightens in updated results," updated around 9am on 12/5, says a lawsuit was filed a…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News