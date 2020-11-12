Letter: election results

For 4 years, I have seen a barrage of letters proclaiming "Resist!", that Trump is evil, and that all of his supporters are evil. The Star has supported this ever increasing crescendo of outrage. Now that the election is over, like a light switch, the message is that we need to "come together and heal". Well, you ruined that. Instead of a discussion of political differences, you made it highly personal with ever escalating insults. And now, stories are published about "enemies lists" being made by highly placed political figures to punish anyone who dared support Trump. You have basically declared your contempt for half of the population. If you want cooperation, you have an odd and offensive way of showing it. Don't hold your breath waiting.
William Werries
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
