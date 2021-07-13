 Skip to main content
Letter: Election Tampering
Letter: Election Tampering

7/10/21, Open Letter to

Govenor Doug Ducey / A.G. Mark Brnovich;

Try not to become a person of success but rather try to become a person of value. - Albert Einstein

What is your value to the Great State of Arizona? Are you to lead or follow moral bankruptcy. Please enforce our laws to make our State successful? Arrest Donald Trump, Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, Kelli Ward and Karen Fann on July 24th for election tampering, ARS 16-1004, Class 5 felony.

Do what is right, because it is the right thing to do. Do not be a party to a felony in progress. Stop the lie and grow a spine or face the consequences of being complicent to an insurrection. This bigger than you and your selfish pursuit of success. It is about your office and your oath to uphold the law to public service and our values. The world is watching and history is not kind to despots.

Kurtis Harris

Bisbee

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

