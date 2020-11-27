 Skip to main content
Letter: Election
Letter: Election

Steve Christy,

I was shocked and dismayed by your statements concerning "irregularities and at worst out-and-out voter fraud." This seems contradictory to the Homeland Security Agency statement that this was "the most secure election" in history. You cited irregularities and fraud as the reasons you could not certify the Pima County 2020 election vote.

Will you provide evidence of "irregularities and fraud" to the Pima County Attorney General?

What actions have you initiated to mend and secure the Pima County election process?

Did my vote count?

I look forward to your response.

Signed: David J Friel

1118 N Laurel Glen Dr.

Green Valley, AZ 85614

David Friel

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

