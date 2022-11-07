 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Election

There are good reasons to vote Democrat in this election, specifically for Katie Hobbs, Mark Kelly and your House representative.

One is if Republicans take both houses of Congress, they intend to change and cut social security and Medicare befits. As a retired person living on a fixed income, this would hurt.

Two is that the democracy we take for granted is under attack by Republican candidates like Kari Lake who is blatantly lying about last election’s results. Democracies are brought down time and again by people like this who will not accept the results of a legitimate election.

Three is that Democrats are very concerned about border issues. Republicans in Congress have blocked meaningful legislation for years. We need policies and laws that address this challenging issue.

Four, the last two years an amazing amount of positive legislation, stability and economic growth has happened, but the news is drowned out by fear, anger, blame from Republicans. Easy to criticize, not so easy to legislate for the common good.

Carolyn Wayland

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

