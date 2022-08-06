Letter: election

Tim Steller's recent column reported that several Republican candidates for state office declared they would not have certified the 2020 election. This is despite the fact that every allegation made was proven false, and that even Cyber-Ninjas ultimately declared that President Biden's win was legitimate. (This did not of course stop former President Trump from telling a rally in Georgia the same day that their investigation proved he won Arizona by a landslide.) What this essentially means is that these individuals are declaring their willingness to violate their oath of office and destroy our nearly 250 year old tradition of democracy, for political expediency and on the basis of lies being promulgated by the former President. I hope that Republican voters in the upcoming primary election consider this when casting their votes.