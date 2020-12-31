Letter: Election

On what planet do the trump cultists live?? I’m going to say that almost all of them were re-elected on the very same ballots that the current president lost his election to President-elect Biden. The single ballot that every Arizonan used for this election.
These cultists are doing what is tantamount to insurrection and costing Arizona taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not more, to live their fantasy of overthrowing our duly elected government!!
Larry Huff
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.