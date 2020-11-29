 Skip to main content
Letter: Election
County Supervisor Steve Christy has voted to disenfranchise the voters of Pima County. He clearly has no idea of the weeks and weeks of testing these election sections do – in this case, probably months. (Thank you, electionworkers.) Christy really should know what he’s talking about before he opens his mouth. Maybe we should recount the votes for him.

Carol Kerchenfaut

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

