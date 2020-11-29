Letter: Election

County Supervisor Steve Christy has voted to disenfranchise the voters of Pima County. He clearly has no idea of the weeks and weeks of testing these election sections do – in this case, probably months. (Thank you, electionworkers.) Christy really should know what he’s talking about before he opens his mouth. Maybe we should recount the votes for him.
Carol Kerchenfaut
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
