At approximately 1930 hours most of Tucson should know what I have believed ever since the present Mayor declared "NO MORE!! To wit, that the new power at the helm will be Mayor Regina! And her replacement will be Lane Santa Cruz! Except for the one commercial and numerous signs around town I don;t know any of the contestants! From where I stand and listened/ observed, it has been clear that qualifications, good, bad, none or some, matter not one nano-whit for the end result! The deciding factor will be the Tucson zeitgeist including gender, ethnicity, and political bent! Can't be as sure about 205 but even though Mayor Regina declared she is against it, I doubt not that Mayor Regina and the author have had their Obama/Medvedev moment(s)! (Sans the open mike!) My name's Robert, and that's what I feel! Thanks!
Robert Powers
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.