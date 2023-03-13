It appears that other people besides the liberals in Tucson think there is a problem with the way the elections work. After living in Tucson for decades, I have always been disgusted that the methods of maintaining control of the city council has been allowed to continue but, Tucson has always been managed by liberals.
I wonder if Tucson would be a better place if the political mindset changed. We have all seen the damage to the lifestyle in cities managed by liberals, how long does Tucson have before the change starts here too?
Loran Hancock
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.