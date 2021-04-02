 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: elections: voting rights
View Comments

Letter: elections: voting rights

  • Comments

Republican lawmakers in Arizona have drafted 22 bill to change how we vote in elections. I am concerned that these bills are not only unnecessary and undemocratic, but restrict Arizonan's voting rights, especially minorities. There is absolutely no evidence of election fraud or election tampering as was claimed in the last presidential election. Nearly 50 suits claiming such fraud, including some here in Arizona were thrown out. The system is not broken; it does not need fixing. Republicans should stop trying to rig future elections just because they lost the last one.

David Blough

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Fann's Audit

Learning that Senate President Karen Fann now intends to undertake a ”full forensic audit” of Maricopa County’s election results, I am concern…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News