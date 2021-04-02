Letter: elections: voting rights

Republican lawmakers in Arizona have drafted 22 bill to change how we vote in elections. I am concerned that these bills are not only unnecessary and undemocratic, but restrict Arizonan's voting rights, especially minorities. There is absolutely no evidence of election fraud or election tampering as was claimed in the last presidential election. Nearly 50 suits claiming such fraud, including some here in Arizona were thrown out. The system is not broken; it does not need fixing. Republicans should stop trying to rig future elections just because they lost the last one.
David Blough
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.