 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Elections work in Pima County

  • Comments

As a first-time poll worker on Election Day last week, I found the work gratifying. I’m glad I volunteered. The Pima County Elections Department did a great job in getting all the equipment in place and in designing a system to ensure the secure and efficient delivery and receipt of ballots from all eligible voters.

Thank you to my fellow poll workers for their efficient set-up of all the equipment, their dedication to getting every eligible voter a ballot and their care of each ballot cast. Voters were greeted with friendly welcomes.

Big thanks to the voters who either brought in their vote-by-mail ballots or who voted at the vote center. Democracy works when people vote.

Karl Flessa

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: Egomaniacs

My long years have been lived in a wonderful free country where I could grow to a human maximum for myself, free in a Democracy. And now I’m s…

Letter: Mark Kelly

Mark Kelly's military service is commendable. For that, I have the utmost respect for him! I can identify! He and I, in a different time, enga…

Letter: I used to be a Republican

“I used to be a Republican.” I’ve heard that statement a lot lately. In fact, I too, “used to be a Republican.” As were my parents and grandpa…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News