Letter: Elections work in Pima County

As a first-time poll worker on Election Day last week, I found the work gratifying. I’m glad I volunteered. The Pima County Elections Department did a great job in getting all the equipment in place and in designing a system to ensure the secure and efficient delivery and receipt of ballots from all eligible voters.

Thank you to my fellow poll workers for their efficient set-up of all the equipment, their dedication to getting every eligible voter a ballot and their care of each ballot cast. Voters were greeted with friendly welcomes.

Big thanks to the voters who either brought in their vote-by-mail ballots or who voted at the vote center. Democracy works when people vote.

Karl Flessa

Midtown