I urge Republicans and others who doubt the outcome of our elections to work during an election. Right now, you can work on the City of Tucson Ballot Board for the August primary and the November election and next year you have the same options for Pima County. In addition, in the County you can work the polls on election day. Come with your knowledge about how the election has been fraudulent and test it. Too many talking heads and those who parrot their words have no experience with the election process. Come get the experience and then you can talk.