Letter: Elections

It is now time for a special prosecutor to be assigned in Arizona to investigate interference in the coming elections caused by actions of the US Postal Service. Attorney General Mark Brnovich has made clear through his aide Joe Kanefield that he will not look into the actions by the new USPS postmaster that has already resulted in delays in Arizona mail. Despite reported problems, Brnovich, who is a Trump supporter, denies that there is any evidence of such interference with voting due to the USPS changes. We need an immediate independent objective in-depth investigation on USPS mail-in voting in Arizona so our votes will be received and counted correctly on November 3.
John Higgins
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
