Letter: Elections
To the Editor:

With the Arizona Republican dominated legislature about to further restrict our voting rights, don’t you think it is time we have a new voter initiative? I do. Here are some suggested inclusions:

1. Standardized vote-by-mail. Everyone gets a ballot in the mail. They don’t have to ask for it.

2. Election days are holidays.

3. The legislature is specifically prohibited from changing voter laws without a finding of systemic fraud by a competent court of law.

That should do it.

Mike Seibold

Sam Hughes

Michael Seibold

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

