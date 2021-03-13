Letter: Elections

To the Editor:
With the Arizona Republican dominated legislature about to further restrict our voting rights, don’t you think it is time we have a new voter initiative? I do. Here are some suggested inclusions:
1. Standardized vote-by-mail. Everyone gets a ballot in the mail. They don’t have to ask for it.
2. Election days are holidays.
3. The legislature is specifically prohibited from changing voter laws without a finding of systemic fraud by a competent court of law.
That should do it.
Mike Seibold
Sam Hughes
Michael Seibold
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.