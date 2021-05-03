Letter: Elections

More citizens are becoming independent for a reason. The two party system has not brought us the best choices at election time, and things need to change. I support President Biden because he was elected. Someday there will be an active third party that is meaningful. It clearly will make our government process more democratic. As an independent, I voted for Senator Sinema as many independents did. Her opposition to the filibuster strengthens opposition to the two parties in power forcing them to find the independent, thoughtful minded legislators to focus on the issue, as opposed to buckling under the two party leadership position. Senator Sinema knows the numbers, and being independent in Arizona is just smart politics! Because our numbers are growing!
Dave Locey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.