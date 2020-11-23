Letter: electoral college

if any thing can prove the ec is terrible it is this mess Trump has been causing . It is lon g over due for the USA to join the sane world and do away with this antiquated terrible mess. States need to join the compact and agree to negate the ec all together and guarantee the presidency be won by popular vote of all Americans. Eliminate this chaos for the future and just have each state join the compact and when enough states equaling 270 votes are in it it no longer will control this disgusting mess we are in today. The president is the only office in govt all vote for and that should be the end of it. Do this for our children and our future for the nation. Arizona legislators should pass a bill right away to do this. initiative petition is a way to do it.
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
