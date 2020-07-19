Letter: Electorate never asked for McSally in Senate (pub. 6.27.2020)
Letter: Electorate never asked for McSally in Senate (pub. 6.27.2020)

In 2018 Martha McSally received 1,135,200 of the popular vote versus Krysten Sinema who garnered 1,191,100. In other words, McSally lost by 55,900 or by just 2.4 percentage points. So “clearly” 1,135,200 Arizonans did want McSally to represent them. I appreciate Mark Kelly’s service to this country but his ideologies don’t measure up to McSally’s as far as what is best for this country. I will be happily casting my vote for Senator McSally again this November.

Lindsey Smith

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

