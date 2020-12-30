 Skip to main content
Letter: Electric Cars Are Not More Expensive
Letter: Electric Cars Are Not More Expensive

Recently, a LTE stated advocating for electric cars was foolish because of higher cost. That is simply not true for several reasons. Over its lifetime, an electric car’s total cost is comparable to the cost of a gas powered car because fuel and maintenance cost is much lower. Moreover, a used, fully-equipped hybrid battery electric car whose battery will allow for all daily needs (for example the Chevy Volt) can be purchased for under $20,000. Should you want to take a long trip, it has a gas engine that produces the electricity needed to run the car. Because long trips are rare, gasoline is almost never needed. More importantly, the actual cost of a gas car is hidden. Every gallon of gas burned sends 19.7 lbs of CO2 into the atmosphere, a major driver of climate change. The switch to electric power is critical.

Kathleen Benson

Northeast side

