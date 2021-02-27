Letter: Electric Vehicle Tax

Re: the Feb. 22 article "State efforts to boost electric cars receive so-so grades in new reports.'
In the article it was mentioned that there was a bill in the works to tax electrics $144 and hybrids $44 annually. Not so fast, There are two kinds of hybrids - plug in that gets its energy from the grid and gas/electric that gets its energy 100% from the gas pump. People who drive gas/electric hybrids should not be penalized for driving a more efficient gas powered vehicle that produce far less environmental pollution.
Edward Marue
Northwest side
