Letter: Electric Vehicle Tax
Re: the Feb. 22 article "State efforts to boost electric cars receive so-so grades in new reports.'

In the article it was mentioned that there was a bill in the works to tax electrics $144 and hybrids $44 annually. Not so fast, There are two kinds of hybrids - plug in that gets its energy from the grid and gas/electric that gets its energy 100% from the gas pump. People who drive gas/electric hybrids should not be penalized for driving a more efficient gas powered vehicle that produce far less environmental pollution.

Edward Marue

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

