Letter: Electric Vehicles are a solution to pollution

Electric Vehicles (EVs) are a part of a big transition from fossil fuels to renewables like wind and solar connected to batteries. When cars first appeared, roads needed to be built and gasoline developed with lead additives. This took some time but in 10 years most horses were replaced by gas powered vehicles.

Now, our home is powered and our EV is charged with electric power from solar roof panels. Excess power is absorbed by the TEP grid. TEP is also in transition to renewable sources of wind and solar. We need to be patient as this transition is now accelerating quickly like the change from horses to vehicles. So to will the EVs continue to improve with better batteries, improved range and semi-autonomous features. It’s an exciting future.

Bert Gustafson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

