Letter: Electric Vehicles

Republican ads in Arizona would have you believe that the tax credits for electric vehicles, (EVs), are only available for luxury cars. The truth is the tax credit is the same for all EVs, including the $26,000 Chevy Bolt, and numerous EVs in the 30 to 40 thousand dollar range. That makes the Bolt cost under $20,000, cheaper than any gas powered new car. As more EVs are on the road, there is a lower demand for gasoline, hence the price should go down unless the oil companies are gouging us as usual. The air is also cleaner and it helps slow Climate Change. A benefit to everyone. The person who purchases an EV will have far lower energy and maintenance costs. Sounds like a win for everyone.