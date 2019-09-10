Surprise, surprise
Who would have ever thought that allowing electric customers to not pay their bills when the temperature is high would result in many choosing to not pay? The total to date is $340,000. When they finally decide to pay there will be huge costs accumulated.
The forgiveness program was approved by the Industrial Commission after a woman died when her electricity was turned off for being delinquent in paying her bill. This was tragic of course. In their infinite compassion they failed to assure the utilities that the taxpayers would cover the cost of unpaid bills. Now being pleased with their efforts so far they intend to add forgiveness in the winter months as well.
If in the judgement of the Commissioners this benefit should be granted then the least they can do is provide financial relief to the utilities.
Jack Walters
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.