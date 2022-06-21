Letter: ELECTRICITY vs GREEN GRASS LAWNS

I am not an alarmist, BUT.... I am 99.9% sure Arizonans would rather have electricity than green grass lawns. We live in a desert! We are in an extreme drought that even a good monsoon season will not correct, according to the experts.

All three of the states surrounding AZ have already instituted rules/mandates regarding water conservation, and the removal of " non- functional turf ". Definition: NFT are lawns in housing developments, or that no one ever walks on or uses. FT (functional turf) are recreational areas, athletic fields, golf courses, many of which use reclaimed water. Some cities and states are offering incentives/rebates to remove NFT and install Xeriscaping.

We cannot allow continued unregulated irrigation in our state to place Lake Powell and Glen Canyon Dam in a perilous situation where electricity could not be generated.

Step up to the plate, Governor Ducey.

Protect our precious resource as a community, as a State.

Hope A Forrest

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

