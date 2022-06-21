 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: ELECTRICITY vs GREEN GRASS LAWNS

  • Comments

I am not an alarmist, BUT.... I am 99.9% sure Arizonans would rather have electricity than green grass lawns. We live in a desert! We are in an extreme drought that even a good monsoon season will not correct, according to the experts.

All three of the states surrounding AZ have already instituted rules/mandates regarding water conservation, and the removal of " non- functional turf ". Definition: NFT are lawns in housing developments, or that no one ever walks on or uses. FT (functional turf) are recreational areas, athletic fields, golf courses, many of which use reclaimed water. Some cities and states are offering incentives/rebates to remove NFT and install Xeriscaping.

We cannot allow continued unregulated irrigation in our state to place Lake Powell and Glen Canyon Dam in a perilous situation where electricity could not be generated.

Step up to the plate, Governor Ducey.

Protect our precious resource as a community, as a State.

People are also reading…

Hope A Forrest

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Ticked off consumer

I am a ticked off consumer! Instead of paying $25 for a tank of gas, pre-Biden, I am paying $50+. I go to restaurants and menu items are highe…

Letter: Republican Political Ads

Unfortunately I have come to expect Republican political ads to sell fear. This year they are all telling me that we are overrun by undocument…

Letter: Lake-Trump; Good to Know!

Kari Lake, thanks for posting Trump's picture alongside yours on your campaign posters as now I know everything about you I need to know.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News