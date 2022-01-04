Letter: electronic newspapers

Because I have difficulty reading the print, I have been reading the e-edition of the newspapers for several years now. I love holding a newspaper in my hands, drinking coffee and watching the sunrise, but I love even more just being able to read the news presented in depth rather than in sound bites. I expect all newspapers will be online only in the not too distant future, but we need the real journalists to report rather than talking heads trying to get anything of substance in before the next commercial. While the TV photographers sometimes get great photos, the newspaper photographers have more time to sort them and get some works of art. And then there is Fitz and other cartoonists who try really hard to match his talent. What would we do without that morning laughter? Thank you. Keep doing your excellent work. I appreciate it.
Bette Richards
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.