In proposing a rule to ban Wildlife Killing Contests, at long last Arizona Game and Fish is following the condemnations and bans of many city and county governments and responding to a public that overwhelmingly abhors this perverse form of recreation by a thrill kill minority subculture while violating the principle of wildlife as a public trust.
This cruel recreation greatly harms the balance of biodiversity and eco system health. Condemned by ethical hunters, it is especially disturbing that children are indoctrinated in this sadistic destruction of living creatures as a precursor to sociopathic adult behavior.
However, AZGF's proposed ban creates legal loopholes allowing organizers and participants to circumvent the ban. Urge AZGF to modify the proposed ban language so it TRULY prevents wildlife slaughter overwhelmingly supported by the public.
Candace Charvoz Frank
West side
