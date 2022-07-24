Letter: Elitist UA and its president

Tucson desperately needs affordable housing. So what is the University of Arizona doing? Planning high-end housing downtown for senior citizens.

The UA Foundation revealed the housing development by surveying people for their interest and saying residents would be subjects of research on aging. The cheapest accommodation would be a one-bedroom, one-bath unit with a move-in fee of $50,000 and rent of $3,400 a month.

This is UA President Robert Robbins’ worst move yet. And that's saying something for the man who responded cavalierly in 2019 to student protests over Border Patrol agents on what is touted as a "Hispanic-Serving” campus, and approving a $3.6 million basketball coach’s salary. This as many students struggle to pay tuition and expenses, and some must use a campus food bank for nourishment.

What an obscene idea. What an out-of-touch, elitist president.

Michael Chihak

West side